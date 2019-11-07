Hammers and Spurs represented as Southgate names his England squad

WEST HAM UNITED’S DECLAN RICE is again named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad, while Spurs trio, Danny Rose, Harry Winks and Harry Kane also feature as the Three Lions prepare to face Montenegro and Kosovo next week.

Southgate has initially named a 27-man squad, citing injuries as the thinking behind his larger than usual selection.

England faces Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, November 14 (8pm) – A match which will be covered by #YellowSport – Then travel to Kosovo three days later, knowing a single point acquired will guarantee their qualification to the Euro2020 finals.

The England squad to face Montenegro and Kosovo in full is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)