Jammers handed a home tie
EMIRATES FA CUP giant-killers, Maldon & Tiptree, have been handed a home tie with either Newport County or Grimsby Town in the competitions second round.
The Jammers produced a stunning performance to knock out Leyton Orient at the Breyer Group Stadium on Sunday – Danny Parish and Jorome Slew with the all-important goals in a sensational 2-1 success.
And now the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division side will again face Sky Bet League Two opponents, with Newport and Grimsby set to replay their own first-round tie following a 1-1 draw at Blundell Park with the winners heading to Park Drive.
The Emirates FA Cup second round draw in full is as follows:
Blackpool v Maidstone United
Harrogate Town or Portsmouth v Altrincham
Shrewsbury Town or Bradford City v Mansfield Town
Coventry City v Ipswich Town or Lincoln City
Kingstonian v AFC Fylde
Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers v Chichester City
Walsall or Darlington v Oxford United
Cambridge United or Exeter City v Yeovil Town or Hartlepool United
Stourbridge or Eastleigh v Crewe Alexandra
Forest Green Rovers v Carlisle United
Solihull Moors v Rotherham United
Sunderland or Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon or Doncaster Rovers
Wrexham or Rochdale v Boston United
Stevenage or Peterborough United v Dover Athletic
Oldham Athletic v Salford City or Burton Albion
Maldon & Tiptree v GrimsbyTown or Newport County
Crawley Town v Fleetwood Town
Cheltenham Town or Swindon Town v Port Vale
Northampton Town v Notts County
Bristol Rovers or Bromley v Plymouth Argyle
Ties to be played between Friday, November 29 – Monday, December 2
