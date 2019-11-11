Jammers handed a home tie

EMIRATES FA CUP giant-killers, Maldon & Tiptree, have been handed a home tie with either Newport County or Grimsby Town in the competitions second round.

The Jammers produced a stunning performance to knock out Leyton Orient at the Breyer Group Stadium on Sunday – Danny Parish and Jorome Slew with the all-important goals in a sensational 2-1 success.

And now the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division side will again face Sky Bet League Two opponents, with Newport and Grimsby set to replay their own first-round tie following a 1-1 draw at Blundell Park with the winners heading to Park Drive.

The Emirates FA Cup second round draw in full is as follows:

Blackpool v Maidstone United

Harrogate Town or Portsmouth v Altrincham

Shrewsbury Town or Bradford City v Mansfield Town

Coventry City v Ipswich Town or Lincoln City

Kingstonian v AFC Fylde

Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers v Chichester City

Walsall or Darlington v Oxford United

Cambridge United or Exeter City v Yeovil Town or Hartlepool United

Stourbridge or Eastleigh v Crewe Alexandra

Forest Green Rovers v Carlisle United

Solihull Moors v Rotherham United

Sunderland or Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon or Doncaster Rovers

Wrexham or Rochdale v Boston United

Stevenage or Peterborough United v Dover Athletic

Oldham Athletic v Salford City or Burton Albion

Maldon & Tiptree v GrimsbyTown or Newport County

Crawley Town v Fleetwood Town

Cheltenham Town or Swindon Town v Port Vale

Northampton Town v Notts County

Bristol Rovers or Bromley v Plymouth Argyle

Ties to be played between Friday, November 29 – Monday, December 2

